Recently, comedian Bobb’e J. Thompson took to social media to share a humbling lesson he was taught from his early years in showbiz. In a candid revelation, he recounted an incident involving none other than Tracy Morgan, during their time together on “The Tracy Morgan Show.”

At just 7 years old, Morgan confronted him for missing cues and trying to emulate his acting style, resulting in a memorable scolding. This encounter, while intense, contributed to Bobb’e J’s growth as an actor and remains a significant memory in his journey to success.

For Bobb’e J, the experience was both eye-opening and humbling. In retrospect, he acknowledges the importance of mentorship and constructive criticism in shaping his craft. Despite the initial shock he views Tracy Morgan’s outburst as a formative moment that ultimately propelled him towards growth and self-improvement.

Advertisement

In the years since, Bobb’e J has gone on to carve out a successful career for himself, appearing in numerous films and television shows, and establishing himself as a formidable comedic talent in his own right. Yet, amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he remains grounded, never forgetting the valuable lessons imparted to him by his mentor.

Watch below,