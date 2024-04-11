WATCH: Vince Staples Calls Out Streamers for Supporting Beef but Not Empowering Artists

Vince Staples was on The Joe Budden Podcast and pointed out another side of the current Kendrick Lamar/J. Cole/Drake beef that many have not considered, while stating the cast’s takes are “borderline coonery.”

Vince highlighted how corporations are getting in on the beef, highlighting the battles but never advocating for artists’ pockets.

“Once n-ggas mad, we got billboards from streamers talking about ‘Hip-Hop is a sport,’ but we ain’t never see a billboard from a streamer that said ‘give that n-gga his publishing back,'” Staples said.

You can hear Vince’s entire take below.