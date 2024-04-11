Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle in the world, announces full details for its 2024 U.S. season. Over the last six weeks, aspiring and established MCs from over 18 participating countries submitted their video applications via the Red Bull Batalla App during a global application phase. Over 8,000 qualified applicants from around the world put down their best bars for a chance to become the world’s next Red Bull Batalla champion. The U.S. is thrilled to announce the country’s 32 top applicants moving forward to join the global competition this year and where fans can watch them compete.

Red Bull Batalla Qualifiers: April 20th and July 13th

The next phase of the competition will challenge the MCs with head-to-head battles hosted across two, highly-anticipated Regional Qualifier events in cities known for their fandom for Red Bull Batalla: San Antonio, Texas on April 20th, and in New York City on July 13th.

During these bracket-style events, aspiring freestylers will go bar for bar, in hopes of solidifying themselves as one of the top MCs in the country and punch their ticket to compete at the 2024 U.S. National Final in Miami. The Qualifier events will be judged by some of the most influential names in the Spanish-language freestyle scene including former Mexico National Champion Skiper and Dominican MC El Dilema, plus special performances from Mexican rapper Tornillo, Houston’s Bo Bundy and three-time champion from the Dominican Republic, Exodo Lirical.

The full list of MCs that will be competing for a shot at the U.S. National champion crown includes 2022 USA Champion Oner, the standout MC known for his quick tempo White Caracas, and former Texas Qualifier champion Magimbri returning to compete in his hometown. Full details for the two Red Bull Batalla U.S. Qualifier events below.

April 20 – Red Bull Batalla San Antonio Qualifier

COMPETING MCs

July 13th – Red Bull Batalla New York Qualifier

COMPETING MCs

Over the next several months, Red Bull Batalla MCs will put their best wordplay and stage performance to the test in hopes of solidifying themselves as one of the top MCs in the country and face off against returning finalists from 2023 including Nico B, Zazowan, and AdonysX all hungry for the Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Champion title. The rightful winner of the competition will then set their sights across the Atlantic, as they represent the country at the world’s biggest stage for Spanish-language freestyle, the Red Bull Batalla International Final.

Following a historic 2023 Red Bull Batalla season which culminated at a sold-out International Final event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, this season is shaping up to be the most competitive yet. Freestyle hopefuls will fight for a chance to take the championship belt from 2023 International Champion Chuty as the final leg of the competition makes its way to his hometown of Madrid, Spain this November.