Alicia Keys and the Broadway company of HELL’S KITCHEN today released the original music video for “Kaleidoscope,” the new songwritten for the musical HELL’S KITCHEN by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys featuring Maleah Joi Moon. With Keys, lead cast member Maleah Joi Moon, and the Broadway company of HELL’S KITCHEN, the video also has a colorful cast of extras to showcase a true New York kaleidoscope of music, dance and community. Filmed entirely at Manhattan Plaza, the video is a love letter to the Hell’s Kitchen community where Alicia Keys was born and raised. From Manhattan Plaza’s courtyard to the Ellington Room where Alicia first learned to play the piano, the visual soars with the magic of the city, a world full of hopes and dreams and the long-held belief of every New Yorker that “anything is possible here.”

The video’s director Kajal, a New York native herself, wanted to capture the rhythm and energy of the city that are the heartbeat of the song and the musical. Leading an all-female directing team, Kajal uses the lights and sounds of the city along with unique camera angles, vintage lenses, wide angles and more to bring cinematic flair to the story. Choreography was directed by HELL’S KITCHEN choreographer Camille A. Brown.

The cast of characters in the video were encouraged to bring their own sense of style to their wardrobe, something with their own unique sense of New York swagger. Alicia joined in — fans will see a nod to her family ties in a scene where she wears an exclusive custom-made GIANTS vest from the Dean Collection exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, designed by Savant.

“This video is so special to me, it captures the spirit of Hell’s Kitchen, the place I grew up, and the new musical we’ve worked so hard to bring to life! One that is now debuting on Broadway on 4/20! I’m so proud to showcase a place I call home, and the amazing community that helped make me who I am today,” said Alicia Keys. “It also showcases the special cast of Hell’s Kitchen who are incredible artists and have that same feeling I do, we live in a concrete jungle where DREAMS are made of! This City holds a lot of hope. I want people to feel inspired by that hope, the song, the music, the movement, the lifestyle and the video.”