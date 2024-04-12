Another Future album has dropped, and more shots are headed to Drake. This time, ASAP Rocky is behind the bars.


Appearing on “Show of Hands,” from the second disc of the album, Rocky alludes to having a sexual relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son, before she became pregnant with Adonis, and claims the For All the Dogs album “came and went.”

Verse one
Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one
Niggas swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one
Niggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?
I smash before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son
Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them
Heard you dropped your latest shit
Funny how it just came and went

On For All The Dogs, Drake shaded both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the “Fear of Heights” single:

Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?
That could never be
Gyal can’t run me
Better him than me
Better it’s not me
I’m anti, I’m anti
Yeah, and the sex was average with you
Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you
Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy’s sister
Auntie like a family picture
And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH

Drake would also shade Rocky on “Another Late Night” from the same album: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky.”

You can hear the song below and tap into the full album here.