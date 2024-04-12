Another Future album has dropped, and more shots are headed to Drake. This time, ASAP Rocky is behind the bars.

Appearing on “Show of Hands,” from the second disc of the album, Rocky alludes to having a sexual relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son, before she became pregnant with Adonis, and claims the For All the Dogs album “came and went.”

Verse one

Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one

Niggas swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one

Niggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?

I smash before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son

Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them

Heard you dropped your latest shit

Funny how it just came and went

On For All The Dogs, Drake shaded both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the “Fear of Heights” single:

Advertisement

Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?

That could never be

Gyal can’t run me

Better him than me

Better it’s not me

I’m anti, I’m anti

Yeah, and the sex was average with you

Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you

Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy’s sister

Auntie like a family picture

And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH

Drake would also shade Rocky on “Another Late Night” from the same album: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky.”

You can hear the song below and tap into the full album here.