Another Future album has dropped, and more shots are headed to Drake. This time, ASAP Rocky is behind the bars.
Appearing on “Show of Hands,” from the second disc of the album, Rocky alludes to having a sexual relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son, before she became pregnant with Adonis, and claims the For All the Dogs album “came and went.”
On For All The Dogs, Drake shaded both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the “Fear of Heights” single:
Advertisement
Drake would also shade Rocky on “Another Late Night” from the same album: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky.”
You can hear the song below and tap into the full album here.