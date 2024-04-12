Today marks the release of Baby Rose’s eagerly awaited project, Slow Burn, produced by the acclaimed BADBADNOTGOOD and presented via Secretly Canadian. This collaboration echoes historic partnerships that have shaped the music landscape, akin to the legendary collaboration between Aretha Franklin and Muscle Shoals, which profoundly influenced Rose’s musical journey.

Slow Burn showcases Rose’s remarkable range and charisma, solidifying her position as a significant figure in music and potentially a legacy artist. With influences spanning psych rock, country, Americana, and more, the project encapsulates sounds rooted in the Black community, reflecting Rose’s natural evolution within the sonic realm of alternative music.

“‘Slow Burn’ is our eclectic chemistry and the captured essence of our worlds colliding,” said Baby Rose. “Recording on tape with the band was a first, I felt like we were channeling Muscle Shoals’ rawness. It’s a reflection of past loves and losses, reminiscent of long drives down rural 95 from DC to NC as a child. This record represents venturing beyond boundaries, embracing freedom, and finding comfort. Enjoy the journey.”

This striking body of work emerges from a period of profound self-realization and personal growth for Rose. It embodies her signature vulnerability while marking her release and liberation. Slow Burn establishes Rose as a significant force in music and highlights her unique voice and artistic vision, setting the stage for a promising future in the industry.