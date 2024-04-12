Brent Faiyaz celebrates his latest single, “Best Time,” with a globe-trotting music video directed by Lonewolf. The visual takes viewers on a whirlwind journey worldwide, showcasing scenes from tour stops, clubs, afterparties, and exclusive locales in Milan, Tokyo, Sydney, and more. Transitioning from black-and-white vignettes to vibrant animated breaks, the video captures the essence of Faiyaz’s glamorous lifestyle. Amidst popping bottles, flashing cameras, and adoring fans, the superstar revels in the moment, living up to the song’s mantra of delivering “the best time she’s ever had.”

“Best Time” has become a standout track on Larger Than Life, amassing over 97 million streams on Spotify alone, solidifying Faiyaz’s status as a global phenomenon. With its captivating visuals and infectious beats, the music video is a testament to Faiyaz’s rising star power and the universal appeal of his music.

You can see the video below.

