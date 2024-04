GRAMMY-nominated artist DRAM unveils his long-awaited album DRAM&B via his WAVER imprint. The lead track, “Marry Me,” heralds a new era for DRAM, marking a return to his R&B roots. Produced by DRAM and collaborator eK!, the album reflects the artist’s personal and sonic evolution, bridging past influences with newfound growth and healing. DRAM&B showcases DRAM at his most inspired and fearless, breaking new ground while remaining an essential figure in music today.