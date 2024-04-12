Femme It Forward (FIF), the pioneering music and entertainment company dedicated to championing female visionaries, is expanding its mentorship initiatives with the introduction of “MUSE” (Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday), a groundbreaking Mentorship Program tailored to guide emerging female artists and creatives in the music industry. Spearheaded by FIF’s Founder and President, Live Nation Partner Heather Lowery, MUSE aims to cultivate talent and foster diversity within the music landscape.

Recent research from USC Annenberg’s “Inclusion Initiative” underscores the urgency of programs like MUSE, revealing stark gender disparities in music production and songwriting credits. While progress has been made in increasing female representation as solo or featured artists, the lack of women in key production roles remains concerning. MUSE seeks to address these disparities by providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities for aspiring female artists to thrive.

“I have made it my mission to pave the way for future generations of women to be equipped with the tools they need to sit at any table,” says FIF’s President and Founder, Heather Lowery. “MUSE has lived in my heart for the last 3 years, and I am honored to release it into reality as a high-powered program to combat the inequities, disparities, and disturbing statistics around the historic underrepresentation of women in the music industry, especially women of color.”

Advertisement

Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, and Teyana Taylor headline MUSE’s advisory panel, offering invaluable insights and guidance to program participants. Additionally, esteemed industry professionals such as Nova Wav, Nija, Jozzy, and Ann Mincieli will serve as hands-on mentors, providing personalized support to mentees.

Rapper Rapsody, Trina, and Amber Riley are among the talented artists paired with mentees, fostering meaningful connections and nurturing talent within the industry. Furthermore, music created through FIF’s MUSE Labs will be featured in the company’s upcoming music compilation album, amplifying the voices of emerging female artists.

In a statement, Erykah Badu expressed her commitment to MUSE, emphasizing the importance of empowering the next generation of female creatives. With its multifaceted approach and commitment to diversity, MUSE represents a significant step towards building a more inclusive and equitable music industry.

As MUSE takes flight, it promises to inspire, uplift, and empower female artists, paving the way for a new era of creativity and innovation in music.