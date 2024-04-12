Yesterday marked a significant milestone in the journey towards global education as Hip Hop icon Ja Rule, in partnership with Pencils of Promise (PoP), spearheaded the Jeff and Aisha Atkins Groundbreaking Ceremony at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in Ghana. This collaborative effort between Ja Rule (Jeffrey Atkins), his wife Aisha, and PoP showcases their shared commitment to supporting quality education for children worldwide.

The event, held in the Nuaso community in the Eastern region of Ghana, celebrated the groundbreaking of new school facilities aimed at providing safe and conducive learning environments for primary school students in grades K-6. The Nuaso region has long grappled with inadequate and unsafe learning conditions due to makeshift classrooms. In response, PoP and Ja Rule joined forces with the local government and community to initiate the construction of new school facilities, with the Nuaso community contributing through labor and materials.

The ceremony commenced with an opening prayer by religious leader Venerable Kofi Obeng Ofosu, followed by a warm welcome statement from Municipal Education Director Mr. Samuel K. Tettey. PoP CEO Kailee Scales delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the organization’s global impact on education and its focus on collaborative community development and empowerment. Ja Rule expressed his personal commitment to the cause, emphasizing the importance of creating educational opportunities for children worldwide.

“Many children in rural parts of the world experience significant barriers to their basic human right to primary school education. PoP is so proud to partner with Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins in our shared commitment to help ensure every child has access to the safe, healthy and engaging school experience they deserve,” said CEO Kailee Scales.

Freeman Gobah, PoP Ghana Country Director, shed light on PoP’s initiatives and achievements in Ghana, acknowledging the support of stakeholders in the 202 communities reached by PoP Ghana.

The event garnered attendance from education officials, government representatives, and local elders, including Lower Manya Krobo MP The Honorable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, MCE Lower Manya Honorable Simon Kweku Tetteh, and Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, among others. The program featured captivating cultural displays by students and community members, culminating in a traditional groundbreaking ceremony symbolized by pickaxes and shovels. Traditional drumming, speeches, and spoken word pieces in the local dialect added to the cultural richness of the event.

Ja Rule’s commitment to education is evident through his co-founding of L.I.F.E., a non-profit organization aimed at providing youth with extracurricular outlets and educational incentives. His personal pursuit of knowledge, exemplified by his completion of Harvard Business School’s online certification program for Entrepreneurship Essentials, underscores his dedication to prioritizing education over incarceration. In 2023, Ja Rule was honored at PoP’s 15th anniversary Gala with the Audacious Award for his role as a disruptor and advocate of social change.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School serves as a testament to Ja Rule and PoP’s shared dedication to advancing education and empowering communities. It strengthens the collaborative relationship between Ja Rule and Pencils of Promise, furthering their mission to ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Photo Credit: The EventPR