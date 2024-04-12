One week after he ended his beef with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole has appeared on Future’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU album, specifically on “Red Leather.”

“My energy was never on some toughest n–ga sh-t

I was just a conscious rapper who would f-ck a n–a b*tch”

While some fans believe the song is a response to sliding away from the beef, that may not be the case. Metro Boomin was mentioned in footage from the Might Delete Later, leading some to believe this collaboration was already underway.

J. Cole was in the studio with Metro Boominpic.twitter.com/AEBOoIfUxW — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) February 21, 2024

However, he was a target on the first album, and the timing is intriguing. You can hear “Red Leather” below.

