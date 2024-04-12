New Poster Unveiled for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Excitement is brewing as the latest poster for Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits the screens, featuring Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Set to hit theaters on June 7th, the film promises a thrilling blend of heart-pounding action and side-splitting comedy, with a fresh twist as Miami’s finest find themselves on the run.

Adil & Bilall directed and Chris Bremner penned the script. The movie is produced by industry titans Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad. Alongside Smith and Lawrence, the star-studded cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano.

Fans can anticipate the return of the beloved Bad Boys duo in what promises to be a rollercoaster ride of thrills and laughter. With anticipation building, mark your calendars for June 7th and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

