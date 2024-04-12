Chi-Town rapper Polo G was prepping for the long-awaited release of his fourht album, but the celebratory energy was swiftly quenched when Polo was arrested earlier this week in NYC for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, according to reports.

Police from NYPD’s 1st Precinct received a call that a handgun was found in The Dominick Hotel by one of the employees in an occupied room. Officers were able to confirm that Polo, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, ws the occupant in the room and the firearm retrieved was registered in his name.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found a loaded Glock 23 firearm inside the bedroom side of the hotel room.

NYPD arrested Polo and charged him with with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in both the 2nd and 3rd degree.

It was reported that Polo was carrying more that $23K on his person at the time of his arrest.

Things have been really rough this past year for Polo, with Polo’s catching a separate gun charge and his brother Trench Baby was arrested for murder in California November of last year.