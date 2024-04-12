PUMA and Breanna Stewart Unveil the 'Stewie 3' in Paris

In collaboration with WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, the global sports brand PUMA proudly presented the Stewie 3 today, a cutting-edge addition to the celebrated Stewie franchise. Drawing inspiration from Stewart’s illustrious career, the Stewie 3 ‘Dawn’ pays homage to her journey with a tapestry of influences intricately woven into its design.

Inspired by Stewart’s international triumphs, the Stewie 3 ‘Dawn’ features vibrant hues and floral motifs that tell the story of her rise to greatness. Tokyo’s cherry blossoms symbolize life’s fleeting beauty and nature’s resilience, while Rio de Janeiro’s golden trumpet tree inspires the golden accents reminiscent of championship gold medals. Spain’s red carnation blooms pay tribute to Stewart’s spouse, Marta. Original blooming seed patterns on the outsole honor Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, and her commitment to growing the game.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Stewie 3 Dawn is engineered for peak performance. It boasts a high-abrasion outsole for superior grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning, ensuring stability and energy return on the court.

Launching on May 14th, the Stewie 3 Dawn will be available for $125 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and select retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Champs Sports. Don’t miss your chance to step into greatness with the Stewie 3 Dawn.