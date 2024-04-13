Ben McLemore Releases Statement After Being Arrested for Rape: ‘I Am Not Sexually Abusive’

Former NBA player Ben McLemore was arrested in Portland for charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and second-degree sexual abuse.

McLemore’s arrest was executed on an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County. He pled not guilty, and bail was set at $500,000. He is expected to post the $50,000 deposit.

McLemore now faces 20 years apiece for the first two first-degree charges, while the second-degree charges carry an extra five years.

McLemore is accused of assaulting the woman in the Lake Oswego neighborhood. During the investigation, McLemore moved to play basketball overseas.

McLemore released a statement, which you can see below.