Former NBA player Ben McLemore was arrested in Portland for charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and second-degree sexual abuse.
McLemore’s arrest was executed on an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County. He pled not guilty, and bail was set at $500,000. He is expected to post the $50,000 deposit.
McLemore now faces 20 years apiece for the first two first-degree charges, while the second-degree charges carry an extra five years.
McLemore is accused of assaulting the woman in the Lake Oswego neighborhood. During the investigation, McLemore moved to play basketball overseas.
McLemore released a statement, which you can see below.
Statement from former NBA No. 7 overall pick Ben McLemore, who is facing rape and sex crime charges in Portland: pic.twitter.com/3vHx7PreKs— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2024