Get ready to experience the soulful sounds of Grammy-nominated artist Eric Roberson as he graces the stage of the iconic Apollo Theater for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 8 PM EST.

Eric Roberson, a two-time GRAMMY-nominee, is not just a renowned singer, but also a prolific songwriter and producer. With a career spanning over two decades in the music industry, Roberson is celebrated for his authentic and heartfelt music, earning him the title of “King Of Independent Soul/R&B”.

Returning home to the tri-state area, Roberson brings his signature “Honest Music” live to The Apollo, treating audiences to a memorable evening of soulful R&B. Fresh off the heels of his latest release, “You”, Roberson is set to enchant fans with his velvety vocals and captivating stage presence.

Advertisement

Roberson’s music has garnered praise from industry luminaries such as Jill Scott and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who recognize his talent and dedication to creating meaningful art. Known for his transparency and authenticity, Roberson invites fans into his creative process, sharing glimpses of his journey as an independent artist.

With an impressive discography comprising 13 solo albums, Roberson’s music resonates deeply with his devoted fanbase, who have supported him throughout his career. His concert at The Apollo promises to be an unforgettable night filled with soul-stirring melodies and timeless classics.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Eric Roberson live in concert at The Apollo on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 8 PM EST. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are available now. Grab yours before they sell out and prepare to be transported by the incomparable talent of Eric Roberson.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM EST Venue: The Apollo Theater, New York City

Get ready for an evening of soulful music and unforgettable memories with Eric Roberson at The Apollo!