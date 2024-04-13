We didn’t have this one on our bingo card, but Kendrick Lamar, Trey Parker of South Park, and Matt Stone’s long-in-development live-action comedy film at Paramount Studios finally has a release date. Variety reported that the film, from the team that includes Lamar, Dave Free, Parker, and Stone, will hit theaters on July 4, 2025.

Get this: Paramount CEO Brian Robbins announced during CinemaCon that the script is “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” That’s a big statement.

Not much is known about Plot details, but the film is simply described as a “live-action comedy” with the “involvement of top-shelf talent.”

Production was originally scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2022, with Lamar and Free producing via their pgLang banner. Parker and Stone are producing under Park County.

Robbins also said, “the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience.”

Guess Lamar isn’t just keeping the rap world on their toes but is about to shake up Hollywood. Good for him, and we look forward to seeing this film hit theaters next year!