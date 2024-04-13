The Dungeon Family and Organized Noize has issued a statement mourning the late Rico Wade. The message comes via the Organized Noize Instagram:

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.” – Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family

Rico Wade, a pivotal figure in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene as one-third of the legendary production group Organized Noize and a member of the Dungeon Family, has passed away at the age of 52, as announced by Atlanta rapper Killer Mike via Instagram.

I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all.

I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll.

This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey” . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are.

Love and Respect

Michael

Born and raised in Georgia, Wade co-founded Organized Noize in the early ’90s alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, catalyzing a musical movement that would shape the landscape of Atlanta hip-hop. The trio’s innovative sound, rooted in funk and soul, became synonymous with the city’s burgeoning music scene.

Wade’s influence extended beyond production. He played a pivotal role in nurturing talent within the Dungeon Family, including iconic acts like OutKast and Goodie Mob. His contributions to OutKast’s albums, including Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, ATLiens, and Aquemini, solidified his legacy as a visionary producer.

Organized Noize’s impact reverberated across the music industry, with hits for TLC, Goodie Mob, and others. Their collaboration with OutKast on tracks like “So Fresh, So Clean” from “Stankonia” further cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.

As one of the founding members of the Dungeon Family, Wade’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to music, having helped launch the careers of artists like Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, and his cousin Future.

Details surrounding Wade’s death remain undisclosed at this time.