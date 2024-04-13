Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Playboi Cardi have been announced as headliners for Rolling Loud Europe. The multi-city Hip-Hop festival is on pace to head over the pond into Europe from July 5-7 in none other than Ebreichsdorf, Austria.

The event will take place near the tourist city of Vienna at the Rancino venue. The lineup will be as diverse as ever, featuring a lineup of artists worldwide. But Variety reports that American Hip-Hop stars included under the headliners are Ice Spice, Gunna, Offset, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay, Don Toliver, Flo Milli, TiaCorine, Destroy Lonely and Anycia.

Rolling Loud Europe will include acts from the UK. Some of those stars include K-Trap and Unknown T and worldwide musicians Money Boy, Gola Gianni, Ufo 361, Pashanim, Reezy, Shirin David, Rondodasosa and Fresh. “We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe,” in a statement from Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going.”

Advertisement

Over the last ten years, Rolling Loud has produced several global festivals, with events in Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Australia, Germany, and Thailand. This year, the festival will return to Asia, kicking off in Thailand from Nov. 22-24, before heading back to the States for Rolling Loud Miami in mid-December.

Last month, the festival was in Los Angeles with big headliners Minaj, Post Malone, Future, and Metro Boomin. However, after Vultures 1 was released, they added a date just for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. They notoriously simply stood on stage while their collaborative album played through the speakers. It was wildly uneventful. We’re expecting more from Rolling Loud in Austria this summer.