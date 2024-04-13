Scary Movie is coming back. The hit film series that made light of every major horror franchise, including Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, is coming back from the dead, pun intended.

Here’s how it all went down … Paramount Pictures, which has been busy lately , announced that the studio is partnering with “Fast and Furious mega-producer” Neal H. Moritz to bring back the comedy franchise.

Get this: Scary Movie, I’m guessing that’s the working title for now, is heading into production around the fall of 2024 and should be hitting theaters in 2025.

Scary Movie is returning as part of a first-look partnership between Paramount and Miramax, the original studio behind the film franchise. Miramax is contributing the dough and will fully finance the film’s production, while Paramount will handle distribution.

Currently, Moritz is serving as the executive producer on Knuckles, a six-episode original event series from Paramount that is supposed to take place after the events of the highly successful Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.

The spinoff series debuts April 26 exclusively on Paramount+, and Moritz is also producing Sonic the Hedgehog 3, scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. Additionally, Moritz is developing several high-profile feature film projects at Paramount, including a highly anticipated reboot of “Face/Off.”