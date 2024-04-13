Travis Scott Surprises Young Athletes with Jumpman Jack Collaboration at All Parisian Games

In a heartwarming gesture, Travis Scott delighted young athletes at the All Parisian Games, a basketball tournament in the Olympic city, with his latest collaboration with Jordan Brand – Jumpman Jack. The event, held in partnership with Jordan Brand in Europe, witnessed Travis’s surprise entrance into the gym as his song “FE!N” filled the air.

During gameplay, Travis stunned U13 and U15 players by gifting them over 30 pairs of sneakers from his upcoming Jumpman Jack series, creating an unforgettable moment for aspiring athletes. The collaboration exemplifies Travis’s commitment to supporting youth sports and his ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand, solidifying his role as an influential figure both on and off the court.