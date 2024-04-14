When it comes to luxury real estate, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z spare no expense. With a combined net worth of $3 billion, the music moguls have amassed an impressive portfolio of multimillion-dollar homes across the United States, from the bustling streets of New York City to the sun-soaked shores of California. Let’s take a closer look at the lavish properties that the iconic duo call home.

Houston, Texas: Beyoncé’s Childhood Home

Beyoncé’s journey to superstardom began in a modest, middle-class neighborhood in Houston’s Third Ward district. The iconic singer spent her formative years in a charming home located at 2414 Rosedale Street. Purchased by the Knowles family in 1982, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence holds sentimental value as the place where Beyoncé spent her early childhood years. Although the exact sale price remains undisclosed due to Texas’s non-disclosure policy, the home was listed for sale in 2019 for approximately $500,000.

New York City, New York: Tribeca Penthouse

In the heart of downtown Manhattan’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood lies the penthouse that Jay-Z famously purchased in 2004 for $6.85 million. This sprawling 8,000-square-foot apartment boasts an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space, offering panoramic views of the city skyline. The historic building, originally a 1929 brick warehouse, was converted into a luxurious residence, where Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly held an intimate wedding ceremony in 2008.

New Orleans, Louisiana: La Casa de Castille

Steeped in history, the Spanish Baroque-style mansion known as La Casa de Castille in New Orleans’ Garden District is a testament to the city’s rich architectural heritage. Acquired by Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2015, this magnificent property features 16-foot ceilings, stained-glass windows, and a rooftop garden. Originally built as a Presbyterian church in the 1920s, the mansion underwent extensive renovations before being transformed into a private residence.

The Hamptons, New York: Waterfront Oasis

For the ultimate summer getaway, Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned to the Hamptons, where they’ve rented and owned several luxurious properties over the years. In 2017, the power couple purchased the Pond House in East Hampton for $26 million, offering breathtaking views of Georgica Pond and a sprawling meadow preserve. Additionally, they leased a spectacular summer-vacation home in Bridgehampton in 2012, complete with a bowling alley, rock climbing wall, and skateboard half-pipe.

Bel Air, California: Ultramodern Estate

In 2017, amidst welcoming twins Rumi and Sir, Beyoncé and Jay-Z acquired an ultramodern mansion in the exclusive enclave of Bel Air for a staggering $88 million. Situated on a sprawling estate with panoramic views of Angeles National Forest, this 34,000-square-foot residence boasts eight bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, and a 90-foot infinity pool. With over 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space, the estate offers the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Los Angeles.

Malibu, California: Paradise Cove Retreat

The crown jewel of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s real estate portfolio is undoubtedly their $190 million Malibu mansion, acquired in 2023. Set within the prestigious Paradise Cove neighborhood, this 40,000-square-foot compound features a minimalist aesthetic designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando. Boasting eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and four separate pools, the estate offers unparalleled luxury and privacy for the power couple and their family.

From coast to coast, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have curated a collection of homes that reflect their unparalleled success and impeccable taste.