Drake Calls Rick Ross Racist in Text to Mom Detailing Their Beef

With seemingly the entire rap world going to war, Drake shared a curious text message from his mother.

In a screenshot posted on Instagram, Drake’s mom asks about rumors of him getting a nose job, as detailed by Rick Ross in the “Champagne Moments” diss track. His mother says she would have one too.

Drake explained: “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten ind ats and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Then Drake tagged Rick Ross: “@richforever you’re one nosey goof.”

Drake shares texts with his mother about Rick Ross😂 pic.twitter.com/uNFxKjFMBH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 14, 2024

Rick Ross wasted no time. After Drake sent shots his way on “Push Ups,” Rozay responded with “Champagne Moments.”

The track, dropped off to DJ Akademiks for a premiere within two hours of Drake’s launch, raises accusations of plastic surgery and reveals why he unfollowed The Boy.

You can hear it all below.