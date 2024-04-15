Legendary Long Beach emcee, RBX, has teamed up with legendary Compton emcee, MC Eiht, to release a brand new single & music video featuring up-and-coming emcee/producer, Sccit, titled “Midnight Drive” The hard hitting single off of RBX’s new album, Hibernation Shivers, is produced by Sccit & Siavash The Grouch and co-produced by Eligh (of Living Legends fame).

The accompanying music video takes you on a visual journey to the west coast via a captivating nocturnal melody that captures the essence of cruising down the streets of Los Angeles at the stroke of midnight. “Compton & Long Beach together .. now you know you in trouble..The 2024 version, ya dig?” Said RBX. “Geah! Live & die in LA.. He wrote The Chronic so when he hits me up I show up. Eyes on the prize,” added MC Eiht.

Producers Sccit & Siavash chimed in on the joint. “We talkin about the 2 biggest west coast regions in hip-hop history.. Any time Long Beach hooks up wit Compton you know thats going to be a classic off top. No way I couldn’t bring my A-Game for a historic collaboration of this magnitude. This is the hip-hop equivalent of Sublime collaborating with The Red Hot Chili Peppers.. It’s about time to show our hip-hop legends that same respect!” Siavash added, “one of my favorites from the album. X and Eiht go together like peanut butter and jelly.”

