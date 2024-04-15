Freeform’s latest series, Royal Rules of Ohio, takes African excellence to the next level. The trailer introduces a docuseries that follows three Ghanaian sisters living out their 20s in the spotlight in Columbus, OH, America’s heartland.

The network, which skews towards a young adult audience, will premiere the unscripted series on May 15 at 10:30/9:30c and stream it the following day on Hulu.

Here’s the series synopsis, “The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.”

The new stars coming to the world of realty TV are Thelma Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Delali Agyekum, and Nana Agyekum. The show is being produced by eOne.