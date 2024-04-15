It’s an exciting day for Gunna fans.

The 4x Grammy-nominated recording artist announced today that he’ll release his highly-anticipated new album aptly titled One of Wun. Serving as his fifth studio album, the project will arrive on the heels of his previous studio album titled A Gift & a Curse.

The Atlanta native first teased the cover art for his project to his 4.6 million Instagram followers. The caption read: ‘ONE OF WUN | ALBUM OTW’. The artwork shows Gunna’s head draped with some sort of blue and white clothing, with his chains and tattoos clearly visible. We’re not sure what the meaning is, but we’re sure Gunna will explain it in due time.

The photo was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., with creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club and art direction and design by Tal Midyan. This new project is spearheaded by lead singles “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, the latter of which Gunna performed alongside Offset at his recent headlining Los Angeles show.

Fans can also look forward to Gunna touring the new project this spring, kicking off The Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio on May 4th. Fans can pre-save the album here.