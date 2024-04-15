In his final days alive, O.J. Simpson spoke with a close inner circle, but he did not offer up any confessions about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

According to TMZ, a source shot down the rumor of a confession, claiming it was “totally false.”

The insider added, “Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession … or wanting to watch the golf tournament. Nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about.”

Advertisement

The L.A. Thing is a 1994 murder, launching one of the most high-profile trials in American history.

O.J. Simpson died with $114 million in debt. According to People, an attorney for Ron Goldman’s father claims the late American icon owed the Goldman family over $100 million before he died. Goldman was one of two people allegedly killed by Simpson in the early 1990s.

Simpson was ordered to pay the families of Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, $33.5 million after being found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997. With no money paid, the Goldman family lawyer is citing interest.

“He died without penance,” attorney David Cook said of Simpson. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never, anything, never.”

Cook also revealed lawyers before him attempted to obtain Simpson’s pension but were unsuccessful. The family is now trying to hire an attorney in states like Nevada, Florida, and California to find a resolution.

O.J. Simpson died at age 76. The NFL great passed away on Wednesday night surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Simpson died after a battle with cancer. TMZ notes it was prostate cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. His children and grandchildren surrounded him. During this transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” Simpson’s family wrote on X.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Orenthal James Simpson, widely known as O.J. Simpson, rose to fame not only through his accomplishments on the football field but also due to the notorious events surrounding the double murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California, Simpson’s athletic prowess became evident during his college years at the University of Southern California (USC), where he excelled as a running back. His exceptional performances led to a successful transition to professional football, where he became one of the most celebrated players in the history of the sport.

Simpson’s football career reached its pinnacle during his time with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He became the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in 1973, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in the sport. Simpson’s achievements on the gridiron earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

However, Simpson’s life took a dramatic turn with the tragic deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman on June 12, 1994. The subsequent trial, famously dubbed “The Trial of the Century,” captivated the nation as it unfolded over 11 months. Simpson assembled a formidable legal team, including prominent attorney Johnnie Cochran, who famously coined the phrase, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” in reference to the ill-fitting glove presented as evidence.

Despite compelling evidence linking Simpson to the murders, including DNA evidence and the discovery of incriminating items at the crime scene and his estate, the defense successfully persuaded the jury to deliver a verdict of not guilty on both counts of murder on October 3, 1995.

Years later, Simpson found himself back in the spotlight, this time for his involvement in a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas. After serving nearly nine years in federal prison, Simpson was granted parole on July 20, 2017, with the possibility of release as early as October 1, 2017, pending completion of court-mandated classes and therapy.

Despite his tumultuous legal battles and controversies, O.J. Simpson’s legacy remains intertwined with both his remarkable achievements on the football field and the enduring mystery surrounding the tragic events that unfolded off the field.