And just like that, J. Cole’s diss to Kendrick Lamar is gone from streaming. Following up on his statement from the Dreamville Festival, J. Cole has deleted “7 Minute Drill” from the Might Delete Later project.

While the song is gone now, it’s worth noting that “7 Minute Drill” completed a whole week of tracking so it could be included in Billboard stats before being removed. The track’s removal came five days after he said he would erase it.

Live on stage at his Dreamville Festival, a spot where a rapper currently embroiled in beef would get a Summer Jam moment off, Cole dubbed the diss “the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life.”

Advertisement

Speaking to the capacity crowd, Cole called Lamar “one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a microphone,” while revealing the diss doesn’t sit right with his spirit.

It went a bit further; Cole said he was moving incorrectly and, “I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that shit on the chin,” welcoming any diss that was coming his way.

Additionally, Cole instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services.

You can hear it all from J. Cole below.

J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on ‘7 Minute Drill’ at Dreamville Fest…



“How many of y’all think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic”



“I haven’t been sleeping right the last few days… Ib, we taking that diss off streaming… pic.twitter.com/gafW1g6Hw9 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 8, 2024

On “7 Minute Drill” he rapped:

“Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic

Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third shit was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.”

Cole also evoked some of JAY-Z’s bars to Nas, rapping,”