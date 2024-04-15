Kesha is waking up feeling a little different these days than she did in 2010. In light of the recent allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs (formerly “P. Diddy”), Kesha (who made her appearance alongside Reneé Rapp during the first weekend of the iconic music festival) made a major change to her famous line in the song ‘Tik Tok’ replacing “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy.” She also held up her middle finger while doing so.

Kesha also doubled down on her sentiment on Instagram, where she shared a clip of the now-viral video as well as a series of photos from her Coachella experience along with the caption “WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE FUCK P DIDDY” accompanied by two heart emojis.

Last month, Combs’ homes were searched by the Department of Homeland Security as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking and drug crimes. Combs has also been accused of sexual misconduct in five separate lawsuits. He has denied all of the allegations.

In 2014, Kesha sued her former producer Dr. Luke, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005, as well as physically and verbally tormented her and made threats against her and her family. He countersued for defamation. The case was settled in 2023.