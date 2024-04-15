After a week of back and forth on wax between Drake and Rick Ross, things seem to have gotten a little personal after Drake’s Ross diss “Push Ups(Drop And Give Me Fifty)” when Rozay responded with “Champagne Moments”, where the Maybach Music jefe alleges that the OVO head honcho had plastic surgery on his nose to make it smaller.

Ross wasted no time letting off shots at who he calls “BBL Drizzy” on the diss track, saying, “You ain’t never want to be a n**** anyway, n****/ That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n****.”

In a hilarious response, Drake shared a text message exchange between him and his mother, where she asks him if he got a rhinoplasty procedure without her.

Drake jokes with his mom that Rozay has gone crazy on Mounjaro, a weight loss supplement, which he claims has Ross angry because he hasn’t eaten for days.

Ross responded on IG with jokes about Drizzy going to his mother about their rap beef while repeatedly calling him “white boy” because of his mixed heritage. He also dropped a message on X for anyone who with smoke with the Maybach boss: