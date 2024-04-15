The Boss Life Music Group presents an electrifying collaboration as The LOX’s Styles P teams up with rising talent Poiison in their latest music video, “Big Boys.” Serving as the commercial follow-up to 2023’s “I Can’t Fall In Love” with Sha Money XL, which has already amassed over 100K streams since its debut in October, the track dives into the complexities of navigating relationships without proper male guidance.

Hailing from Queens, Poiison brings her life experiences to the forefront, infusing pop and soul melodies with profound lyrical skill. Inspired by an eclectic mix of artists such as Madonna, Sade, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott, she delivers a unique sound that captivates listeners, moving their hearts and bodies.

As a multi-talented creative, Poiison takes charge of her visuals, serving as director to authentically convey her perspective to the world with a vibrant and generous spirit. Her undeniable star quality and charisma shine through in her content, showcased through her La Madrina mixtape series and performances alongside renowned artists like 50 Cent, Ciara, and Robin Thicke.

Poiison’s dedication to creating timeless music rooted in real-life stories continues to propel her forward as an artist to watch in the hip-hop scene. With “Big Boys,” she and Styles P deliver a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences, further solidifying Poiison’s place in the industry.