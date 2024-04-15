Veteran rapper Styles P has added his voice to the ongoing feud between hip-hop heavyweights Kendrick Lamar and Drake, expressing his belief that the escalating tension could reignite a competitive spirit in the genre that has been missing for years. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Styles P shared his candid thoughts on the situation, suggesting that the feud has the potential to bring back the era of competitive emceeing.

“Not that anyone asked me. But it’s pretty simple whoever can be the pettiest and most disrespectful and not worry about crossing boundaries while being witty and applying pressure will win,” Styles began in his post. He expressed his anticipation for the unfolding drama, likening it to “verbal warfare” and stating, “Let the games begin im in the audience with the popcorn.”

Styles P, known for his candid and unfiltered opinions, didn’t shy away from acknowledging the potential for controversy in the feud. However, he emphasized his belief that the verbal sparring between artists is unlikely to result in any physical harm. “I would bet a fingernail no one is gonna get hurt,” he remarked, highlighting the non-violent nature of the competition.

The rapper’s comments sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, reflecting the divisiveness of the feud within the hip-hop community. While some echoed Styles P’s excitement for the return of competitive emceeing, others expressed disappointment at the negative turn of events in the genre. One fan lamented, “Smh this is sad what hip-hop has turned into. It was started as a way to uplift the ppl and y’all decided to use it as a weapon against each other.”

Another fan questioned the sincerity of J. Cole’s recent apology, suggesting that the feud may have influenced his decision. “You think that’s why Cole apologized? He for the people and growth for real,” they speculated, alluding to J. Cole’s reputation for advocating social consciousness and personal growth through his music.

As the feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and now Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and others continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether it will indeed spark a revival of competitive hip-hop or further fuel division within the community.