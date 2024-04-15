The People of New York v. Donald Trump: First Criminal Trial of U.S. President Begins

Donald Trump will once again negatively make history. Today (April 15), Trump will be the first former president to stand tiral on criminal charges. The first step in the trial will be jury selection.

Trump is required to attend each trial hearing, which, according to NBC News, could last up to eight weeks. Trump has pleaded not guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, which can be punishable of up to four years in prison.

The charges are connected to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office claim Trump engaged in a plot with his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and the National Enquirer’s publisher to suppress scandalous reports about him leading up to Election Day.

One of these reports involved adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who asserted she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has refuted the allegation, and Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to silence her about the claim. Subsequently, after Trump’s election, he reimbursed Cohen through payments categorized as legal expenses within his company’s records—documents the DA alleges were doctored to conceal the hush money transactions.

Trump attempted to delay the case, with focusing on the election. However, that attempt failed. Just selection is expected to last up to two weeks.