Trey Songz has settled a lawsuit where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a 2016 party in Los Angeles.

According to Radar Online, the woman sued Songz for $25 million. The settlement amount was undisclosed.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” settlement docs read. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.”

The suit initially named Songz, Atlantic Records, Kevin Liles, and 300 Entertainment and had accusations of sodomy.