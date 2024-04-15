Drake was having a bit of fun with his current beef, highlighting how the numbers aren’t in his favor with disses coming from everywhere.
Hitting Instagram, Drake shared an image of Uma Thurman from Kill Bill with one sword out and aurrounded by many attackers. Seeing the post, Thurman shared an image of the actual yellow suit she wore in the film: She wrote, “@Need this? @Champagnepapi.”
Now Uma Thurman is weighing in on the Drake/Rick Ross/Kendrick battle: pic.twitter.com/pjgt2Aze3n— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 14, 2024
Drake dropped off “Push Ups,” but he says that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In an Instagram conversation with Ernest Baker, Drake says the red button is “not even close” to having been pressed.
You can see the message below.
It’s officially up. Drake has responded to shots fired at him from all angles with the new diss track “Push Ups.” The single heavily targets Kendrick Lamar following the “Like That” diss verse but also takes aim at Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Future, Rick Ross, and one that nobody saw coming, Ja Morant.
Throughout “Push Ups,” Drake shades Kendrick Lamar over his size and being an “extortion baby” losing 50% of his income to Top Dawg Entertainment. Additionally, Drake calls out being forced to drop verses for Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, and more.
Drake also addresses bars specifically from “Like That”:
and
From there, Drake turned his attention to The Weeknd:
He swiftly had a bar for Metro: “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, nigga”
He even got back into the “Officer Ricky” association to RIck Ross, while jabbing Ja Morant:
You can hear all the madness below.
Drake "Push Ups" Diss Track (Final Version, CDQ) pic.twitter.com/hJ8k92KpuS— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 13, 2024