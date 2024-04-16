It was only a matter of time before 50 Cent decided to dive into the Rick Ross and Drake beef. With it being forever up with Ross, 50 took some time to highlight a key point of Drake’s text exchange with his mom.

In case you missed it, Drake shared a curious text message from his mother. Drake’s mom asks about rumors of him getting a nose job, as detailed by Rick Ross in the “Champagne Moments” diss track. His mother says she would have one, too.

Drake explained: “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten ind ats and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Then Drake tagged Rick Ross: “@richforever you’re one nosey goof.”

Drake shares texts with his mother about Rick Ross😂 pic.twitter.com/uNFxKjFMBH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 14, 2024

50 Cent saw the message and had a jab at Ross over Mounjaro, a medication for diabetes and weight loss.

50 Cent clownin' on Rick Ross after peepin' Drake's text to his mama pic.twitter.com/Nly6VTMTss — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 14, 2024

He also thinks the entire game is getting smoke.

All you 🥷🏾’s got smoked by a light skinned Ni66a. 😳🤭LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/GXnffOuG6B — 50cent (@50cent) April 14, 2024

Rick Ross wasted no time. After Drake sent shots his way on “Push Ups,” Rozay responded with “Champagne Moments.”

The track, dropped off to DJ Akademiks for a premiere within two hours of Drake’s launch, raises accusations of plastic surgery and reveals why he unfollowed The Boy.

You can hear it all below.