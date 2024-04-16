Swank & King Draft‘s highly anticipated album, VICE CITY , produced under the esteemed guidance of legendary producer 9th Wonder. Dropping this Friday, April 19th, this album is a culmination of Swank & King Draft’s artistic evolution, expertly curated by the iconic 9th Wonder. It features a diverse range of tracks that showcase their unique blend of lyricism, musicality, and smooth swagger.

Alongside the album release, the duo is dropping their first visual for the track “Thuggin” this Friday. “Thuggin” is a compelling fusion of smooth beats and gritty lyricism, offering a vivid portrayal of urban life. The track serves as an introduction to the themes explored in VICE CITY and sets the tone for the album’s immersive experience.