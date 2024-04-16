Chance The Rapper Unveils Star Line Gallery Art Piece “The Last Stair” In Collaboration With Thelonious Stokes At EXPO CHICAGO

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper took center stage both in the art world and in philanthropy, showcasing his multifaceted talents and commitment to his community.

SocialWorks, the youth empowerment charity founded by Chance the Rapper, proudly presented a special benefit concert headlined by Chance himself. This one-night-only event was held on April 13th at the historic Ramova Theater in Chicago with 100% of proceeds going to the non-profit.

The highly anticipated event promised an evening of exceptional entertainment while championing a noble cause. With Chance the Rapper headlining and DJ Oreo opening, attendees experienced an immersive musical experience that reflected the spirit of giving back to the community.

Chance debuted his latest interdisciplinary work, “The Last Stair,” in collaboration with Chicago-born, Florence-based painter Thelonious Stokes at EXPO Chicago, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art. From April 11 – April 14, the large-scale Oil on Canvas work was on view for the first time ever. “The Last Stair” is part of Chance’s highly-anticipated project, Star Line Gallery, due out later this year. Chance and Thelonious also delivered a keynote at the Expo with Asma Naeem Ph.D. (Baltimore Museum of Art), moderated by Nate Freeman (Vanity Fair). The conversation focused on their latest work and hip-hop’s ever-present influence on modern art.