Hip-hop legends DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg have joined forces again, releasing the video for their recent single, “Can U Dig That?” Fans can enjoy the accompanying visuals after the track was released a few weeks ago.

The collaboration between Premier and Snoop marks a historic moment in hip-hop. While they have worked together in the past, “Can U Dig That?” is their first joint venture under DJ Premier and Ian Schwartzman’s independent imprint TTT.

The single delivers everything fans love about both artists. It features Premier’s signature lo-fi production and scratch chorus alongside Snoop’s trademark stream-of-consciousness rhymes. As two titans of the genre, their collaboration promises to be iconic.

With the release of the “Can U Dig That?” video, fans can immerse themselves in the creativity and artistry of two of hip-hop’s most influential figures, reaffirming their status as legends in the game.