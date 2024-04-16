Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar have claimed the three-peat on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like That.” The single that kicked off the rap Civil War continues to reign supreme.

According to Billboard, another beef record hit the top 10 as J. Cole’s shots to Kendrick Lamar, “7 Minute Drill,” came in at No. 6. It will likely have a sharp plummet after Cole apologized and pulled the single from streaming.

“Like That” saw 40 million streams (down 13%) and 14 million radio impressions (up 39%) and sold 3,000 copies (down 56%) in the week of April 5-11. It’s the first song to hit 40 million streams in its first three weeks since Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” in Jan-Feb 2023. Among hip-hop hits, it’s the first since Cardi B’s “WAP” in Aug-Sep 2020 to achieve this. J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” debuted at No. 6 on the Hot 100, powered by 23.4 million streams, marking his 13th top 10 entry and first since October 2023.

