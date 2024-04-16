The apple doesn’t fall too far west from the tree because one of the world’s most famous daughters, North West, has been showing her style is on par with her mega-celebrity mom, Kim Kardashian.

North West swag has been pretty much on another level since she was a toddler, but Kim Kardashian recently proclaimed her 10-year-old daughter, yes 10, as “Stylist of the Year” in a post on Instagram this past weekend. As you know, Kim Kardashian, 43, shares North with three other children, along with Ye, 46, her ex-husband. The former shared a black-and-white and color version of a photo of the 10-year-old iced out in Swarovski.

In the image, North was rocking a red Chicago Bulls T-shirt, maybe a nod to her dad, Ye, who’s from the Windy City, as she was modeling the sparkling crystal pieces. Get this: She wore the brand’s $800 Hyperbola cuff with a set of other chunky bracelets, as she had on these large chandelier earrings and other crystal earrings.

Page Six reports that Swarovski’s creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, posted the image on her IG Story along with a touching memory about North. “I will never forget the scene when North arrived while we were doing the fitting for the campaign to mama @kimkardashian,” Engelbert said. The preteen artist “started styling herself with the @swarovski jewels!”

“I loved it, we had so much fun, the spirit that I adore! joyful and effortless in a totally bold way!” she went on to add.

Many of Kardashian’s IG followers thought North was wearing actual real diamonds, and one follower commented, “She’s probably wearing my college tuition.”

“So this is 10? Damn…… what happens at 15……” another posted in the comments while a third wrote, “Yeah ugh giving look at how much diamonds my kid has 💎💎💎💎💎 read the room Kimmy.”

It must be nice, but for North West, it merely comes with the territory.