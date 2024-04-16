Lupe Fiasco is weighing in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. His take may shock some in the Hip-Hop community.


Appearing in a Spaces conversation, Lupe stated that he thinks Drake is a better rapper than K. Dot.

“Drake got bars,” Lupe said. “So I would give it to Drake. I think Kendrick’s a better technically skilled performer but I don’t think he’s a better rapper.”

