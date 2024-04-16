The First Monday of May is looming. That means the Met Gala is on the way. Page Six reports the invites are out, and, of course, Rihanna is expected to attend.

Insiders confirm Rihanna will take the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Additional details regarding the Fenty Queen’s appearance are limited.

Additional expected guests are Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bundchen, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson, and Uma Thurman.

The theme for this year’s gala is Garden of Time. Ticket prices are $50,000; if you want to go, you must know Anna Wintour. This year’s co-chairs are Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez.