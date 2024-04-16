BMF star Russell Hornsby is joining the cast of The Woman in the Yard, Blumhouse, and Universal’s upcoming genre film. Deadline reported that Hornsby will join Danielle Deadwyler and Okwui Okpokwasili in the film, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script penned by Sam Stefanak.

The story is being kept close to the vest, but with the same production company that brought Get Out to life running things, you can imagine this film will be filled with smart horror and scares to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is on track to be released on Jan. 10, 2025.

Deadwyler, best known for Till and The Harder They Fall, is executive producing with Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Moran. Stephanie Allain and Jason Blum are producing, with Blumhouse’s Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim overseeing The Woman in the Yard.

Advertisement

Blum said back in February, “I’ve been trying to find the right project to work on with Jaume, in our system, for ever a decade. The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. Together with my friend Stephanie Allain, this is a real dream team and I’m excited to collaborate with them on the film.”

Not going to lie, I’m eager to see the trailer for this one.