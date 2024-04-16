As Slum Village pushes through the second half of their second month-long Europe tour in the past year, T3 and Young RJ unveiled the tracklist, cover art, and official May 3rd release date for their forthcoming album F.U.N in an Instagram post today (April 16). With guest features from Robert Glasper, Cordae, Eric Roberson, Larry June, Sango, and many others, F.U.N will serve as the first new Slum Village album since 2015’s critically acclaimed Yes!.



TRACKLIST:

“Welcome” feat Brittney Carter “All Live” feat Abstract Orchestra “All Live Pt 2” feat. Sango, Phat Kat, Daru Jones “To The Disco” feat Abstract Orchestra “Request” ft. Earlly Mac, Abstract Orchestra “Yeah Yeah” ft Karriem Riggins “Just Like You” ft. Larry June, The Dramatics “F.U.N” “So Superb” ft Cordae, Earlly Mac “Keep Dreaming” ft Karriem Riggins, Fat Ray “Factor” ft. Eric Roberson, Elijah Fox “Since 92” ft Robert Glasper

F.U.N will be available on all major digital streaming platforms via Ne’Astra Music / Virgin Music Group on Friday, May 3rd. Pre-order/save the album here.



Following their 28 date FUN Since 92 Tour, Slum Village will join SZA and Jack Harlow in Louisville, Kentucky for the Gazebo Festival next month. The duo will also join Rakim and Talib Kweli for Panic In La on May 15.