Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has officially announced his retirement from the NBA via Instagram. The decision marks the end of an illustrious career for Griffin, who was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009 after an impressive college career at Oklahoma.

Griffin earned numerous accolades during his tenure in the NBA, including three second-team All-NBA selections, two third-team All-NBA nods, and the prestigious 2011 Rookie of the Year award. Known for his athleticism and highlight-reel dunks, Griffin captivated fans with his electrifying performances on the court.

Griffin played his final season with the Boston Celtics, wrapping up his NBA journey with a memorable stint. His contributions to the game have left an indelible mark on the league, and his retirement signals the end of an era for basketball fans worldwide.

