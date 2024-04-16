DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has announced the upcoming launch of Good Follow, a new women-led sports show in collaboration with Meadowlark Media. Set to debut on DraftKings Network in June, the one-hour weekly program will feature captivating interviews and discussions, spotlighting the latest in women’s sports.

Hosted by award-winning content creator Megan Reyes, Good Follow aims to provide an inclusive space for sports fans. It combines news elements with pre-produced segments. Logan Hackett, an emerging voice in women’s sports and former Texas Southern University golfer, will contribute to the show and offer insights into major sporting events.

“Engagement with women’s sports is at an all-time high, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our programming to include a women-centric sports show to our content portfolio,” said Stacie McCollum, Vice President of Content at DraftKings. “At the core, a ‘Good Follow’ is someone who unapologetically moves culture forward within or adjacent to women’s sports. Our approach to this show aligns with growth trends we’re seeing within the space and from our customers as they interact with women’s sports across all our products.”

Good Follow will premiere on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network. Following the debut, fans can engage with daily women’s sports content on the show’s social media channels, including coverage of the WNBA Draft.

In addition to exciting programming, through its sportsbook app, DraftKings offers eligible fans opportunities for engaging and responsible sports betting on women’s sports, including ice hockey, tennis, basketball, and soccer.

DraftKings remains committed to expanding its offerings and fostering a stronger community around women’s sports through new content, promotions, collaborations, and more. For the latest information and programming schedule, visit www.DKNetwork.com. DraftKings Network is accessible for free on various platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Google TV, and DKNetwork.com, as well as on YouTube and major podcast platforms.