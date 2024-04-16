Amidst a blaze of lights and pulsating beats at Coachella, Tems, the Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated sensation from Lagos, Nigeria, delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe. With surprise appearances from Justin Bieber and Wizkid to perform their chart-topping hit “Essence,” Tems seized the spotlight and showcased her undeniable star power.

However, the real buzz at Coachella wasn’t just about her mesmerizing performance but about what she announced next. In a moment of electrifying anticipation, Tems revealed the release of her highly-anticipated debut studio album, Born In The Wild. Set to drop this May under Since ’93/RCA Records; the album announcement sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Tems has been teasing fans with glimpses of her musical prowess, releasing two new songs, “Me & U” and “Not An Angel,” before the album launch. The tracks have already garnered massive success, with “Me & U” racking up over 45 million streams and dominating the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart for weeks.

As the excitement builds for Born In The Wild, Tems continues to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics. With her distinctive sound and undeniable talent, she’s poised to make a significant impact with her debut album, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most promising artists.