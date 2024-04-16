In the world of urban legends within the Black community, few tales have sparked as much intrigue and speculation as the alleged betrayal of comedy legend Bernie Mac by his fellow Kings of Comedy tour mate, Steve Harvey. Recently, this long-standing rumor was thrust back into the spotlight when comedian Katt Williams dropped truth bombs during an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the 2001 box office hit “Ocean’s Eleven.”

According to Williams, Steve Harvey purportedly attempted to undermine Bernie Mac’s role in “Ocean’s Eleven,” a pivotal moment in the late comedian’s career, by vying for the part after Bernie had already been cast. While this revelation sent shockwaves through the comedy community, it was only the tip of the iceberg.

Enter Ed Lover, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and a close friend of Bernie Mac. In a recent episode of the Culture Club Uncensored podcast, Ed dropped another bombshell, confirming that he had heard the same story directly from Bernie Mac himself.

“All I can say is what Bernie told me,” Ed revealed. “He was upset with Steve because he said Steve tried to get him taken off the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ movie and tried to vie for his part after Bernie was already hired.”

The revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing saga, providing further credibility to the longstanding urban legend. Bernie Mac’s alleged frustration and sense of betrayal at the hands of his colleague highlight the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry, even among friends and peers.

Despite the challenges he faced, Bernie Mac’s impact on comedy and entertainment continues to resonate, leaving a mark on the hearts of millions.

