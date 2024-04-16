Wiz Khalifa isn’t the first hip-hop icon to show love for weed through his music. But for the medical cannabis community, he’s possibly the most influential – and could be the advocate that medical patients need to squash the stigma.

Cannabis culture has been deeply entwined with hip hop since long before Dr. Dre and Snoop helped reshape public perception of the plant. Once a taboo subject in rap lyrics that rallied against anti-drug messaging in popular media, cannabis is now a central theme and cultural identifier within the genre.

Now, Wiz stands at the frontlines of cannabis acceptance. Throughout his career, Khalifa has openly embraced and celebrated his affinity for marijuana, often incorporating references to it in his music, lifestyle, and public persona. From his breakout mixtape “Kush & Orange Juice” to his pop radio anthem “Young, Wild & Free” with Snoop Dogg, Khalifa has unapologetically championed the plant, positioning himself as a prominent figure in the mainstream acceptance of cannabis.

Beyond his personal consumption, the Pittsburgh-born rapper helps others access the benefits of the plant with his cannabis brand Khalifa Kush. Khalifa Kush is high-quality medical cannabis, carefully grown and cured to provide effective relief to medical marijuana patients across the United States. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, a state with a thriving medical cannabis program but where recreational use is not yet legal, Wiz is highly familiar with the restrictions in access across the country.

However, Khalifa Kush is more than just a money-making venture. Wiz is consistently transparent about the benefits of cannabis – and speaks from personal experience.

Khalifa’s recent appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” further illuminated the MC’s appreciation for the substance. While on this podcast, Wiz opened up about how much he smokes – which he previously estimated to be around 30 joints in a single day – and why he chooses to consume as much as he does.

When questioned about how often he smokes and why, Wiz simply stated: “Weed’s not a drug. It’s medicine.”

Considering his vast influence in the hip-hop and cannabis spaces, qualifying weed as “medicine” is huge for the medical cannabis community – particularly because cannabis remains a federally illegal Schedule I substance. Schedule I drugs are defined as substances with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

In response, Althoff displayed her trademark skepticism: “The health benefits – I don’t think there’s any. I feel like that’s bad for you.”

Whether this reaction was a part of her flat-affect character or not, Althoff’s response is not uncommon. In fact, it’s a representation of the stigma that has existed against cannabis – and its consumers – for decades, if not centuries.

Despite shifting attitudes and increasing legalization efforts, stigma against cannabis use persists in many societies. This stigma is often rooted in historical and cultural biases, misconceptions about its effects, and the association of cannabis with counterculture or criminality.

As scientific research continues to shed light on its potential benefits and as more jurisdictions move towards legalization, attitudes towards cannabis are gradually evolving. However, Althoff’s skeptical response starkly demonstrates that the stigma still persists.

And while smoking weed is, admittedly, not without its risks, classifying cannabis as “bad for you” not only perpetuates the stigma and all of its consequences. It’s also deeply inaccurate – especially for medical patients across the globe who seek relief from chronic pain.

Cannabis has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can aid with anything from chronic pain to complications with epilepsy, cancer, and other ailments that seriously affect quality of life. The compounds in cannabis, such as THC and CBD, interact with the body’s receptors that play a role in regulating functions such as mood, memory, appetite, pain perception, sleep, and more.

Dr. Erik Smith, OBGYN and Medical Director at Veriheal, is deeply familiar with how compounds like CBD and THC interact with the body to combat pain and provide relief.

Though he started his career in a more traditional field, Smith is now the Medical Director at Veriheal, the largest facilitator of medical marijuana cards in the United States. In this role, Smith is the director of over 180 active practitioners who help patients in need access medical cannabis across the globe. As a result, Smith and his team of doctors have helped hundreds of thousands of patients find the relief they deserve, no matter the type of pain they experience.

And though CBD has a stronger reputation for combatting pain, Smith has found that a balanced approach that includes THC and other cannabis compounds facilitates synergistic – and therefore more effective – relief.

“CBD is a very important component to the effects, but THC does play a role and can help blunt pain significantly,” Smith explained. “Because these compounds interact with different receptors, I find that the patients with a balanced approach to THC and CBD tend to find stronger relief.”

His personal experiences with helping patients have resulted in a thorough understanding of how cannabis can help combat all sorts of pain – from minor aches and inflammation to chronic and debilitating ailments.

Therefore, medical cannabis patients often require a higher concentration of the compounds within cannabis with the potential to heal, which both Wiz and the team behind Khalifa Kush recognize. Despite pushback, they’re continuing to work on providing access to potent, high-quality cannabis for patients all over the country.

Wiz Khalifa has now spent a decade working on his brand, and the results speak for themselves. Many celebrities have jumped on the weed-brand bandwagon, but few have put in the same level of love, care, and knowledge as Wiz. With a range of products available across nine states, the rapper is dedicated to offering people exactly what they’ve been looking for.

There’s also something highly personal about smoking the same weed as your favorite artist, particularly when it’s been grown and curated to their specific tastes. Whether you’re a casual Wiz fan or have been following him for a long time, smoking his cannabis can help you understand both him and yourself on a more intimate level.

All in all, Wiz Khalifa’s profound influence on both hip-hop and cannabis culture extends far beyond his music. Through his advocacy, transparent dialogue, and dedication to quality cannabis products, Khalifa has emerged as a prominent figure in reshaping perceptions of marijuana.

Despite lingering stigma, his commitment to providing access to potent, high-quality cannabis through Khalifa Kush underscores his belief in the plant’s medicinal benefits and its potential to improve lives. As attitudes towards cannabis continue to evolve, Khalifa’s contributions serve as a testament to the power of advocacy and education in challenging misconceptions.

And as long as stoner icons like Wiz keep speaking out, we may see the end of these misconceptions sooner rather than later.